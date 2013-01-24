Optimum TV to GO Adds WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney XD and WATCH Disney Junior

Innovative Disney-branded, authenticated TV+ services now available to Optimum TV customers on PCs and mobile devices. Includes live linear channel streams and “On Demand” content for kids and families at home and on-the-go.

Cablevision today announced that Optimum TV customers can now access WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney XD and WATCH Disney Junior anywhere in the U.S. on any Internet-connected computer and other supported portable devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Cablevision customers who receive Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior networks as part of their monthly video service can now stream these channels live or view a variety of top series On Demand including “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shake It Up,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “TRON: Uprising,” “Doc McStuffins,” “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and “Jake and the Never Land Pirates.”

“Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior are popular with children and parents, so the flexibility to be able to watch this programming on a variety of devices, anywhere, at a moment's notice is a great option for families,” said Bradley Feldman, vice president of video product management for Cablevision. “Disney programming is an important addition to Optimum's TV to GO lineup.”

To access WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney XD and WATCH Disney Junior, Optimum customers can go to http://www.optimum.net/TVtoGO or WATCHDisneyChannel.com, WATCHDisneyXD.com and WATCHDisneyJunior.com.

In addition, Optimum TV subscribers can access these services via a suite of innovative Apps for iOS devices, such as the iPad® or iPhone® The free WATCH Apps include a simple, kid-friendly user interface that brings the current online viewing experience to the high-resolution, Multi-Touch displays of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Disney/ABC Television Group's WATCH Apps are available for free from the App Store.

Once a user downloads one of the WATCH Apps or visits or one of the WATCH websites, they will receive sign-in instructions to verify their Optimum credentials, allowing them access to their favorite Disney Channel, Disney XD or Disney Junior programs on their device(s).

The debut of the WATCH Disney authenticated services follows Optimum's recent launch of WatchESPN service last month. Optimum currently offers more than 20 Optimum TV to GO services.

Optimum TV to GO services are available anywhere in the U.S. where a customer can connect to the Internet. Optimum customers who also subscribe to Optimum Online high-speed Internet service have the additional convenience and flexibility of being able to access Optimum TV to GO services when away from home using of Optimum WiFi -– the nation's largest WiFi network, with tens of thousands of hotspots across Cablevision's Tri-State service area.

About Disney/ABC Television Group

The Disney/ABC Television Group is composed of The Walt Disney Company's DIS global entertainment and news television properties, owned television stations group, as well as radio and publishing businesses. This includes the ABC Television Network, ABC Owned Television Stations Group, ABC Studios, Disney Channels Worldwide, ABC Family and SOAPnet, as well as Disney/ABC Domestic Television and Disney Media Distribution. The Radio Disney network, Hyperion publishing, and the Company's equity interest in A&E Television Networks round out the Group's portfolio of media businesses.

About Cablevision

Cablevision Systems Corporation is one of the nation's leading media and telecommunications companies. In addition to delivering its Optimum-branded cable, Internet, and voice offerings throughout the New York area, the company owns and operates cable systems serving homes in four Western states. Cablevision's local media properties include News 12 Networks, MSG Varsity and Newsday Media Group. Cablevision also owns and operates Clearview Cinemas. Additional information about Cablevision is available on the Web at http://www.cablevision.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358653.htm