HostUCan.com Awards 2013 Best Web Hosts Based on Customer Reviews

HostUCan.com proudly announce the winners of their 2013 Best Web Hosting award, in which InmotionHosting took 1st place, followed by WebHostingHub and Bluehost.

HostUCan.com, an industry leading web hosting review and search website, proudly announce today the winners of their 2013 Best Web Hosting award, in which InmotionHosting took 1st place, followed by WebHostingHub and Bluehost.

HostUCan's “Best Web Hosting” is powered by customer review. Since the names on the list came directly from the collection of real customers' reviews, the integrity of the data is very high. To ensure that the reviews are accurate and not biased by the hosting sites themselves, all reviewers were required to indicate the names and web addresses of their hosted web sites when submitting their votes.

The customer reviews posted on HostUCan.com were all very specific and comprehensive. In addition to sharing their subjective opinions, customers were also invited to describe their hosting requirements and the operational use of their website, to better understand the common ways each host is most often used by its customers.

Between Nov, 15th, 2012 and Jan, 20th, 2013 over 800 reviews were submitted by webmasters. HostUCan.com then tabulated the reviews and posted a list of the Best Web Hosting Sites accordingly. The names of the top 10 Web Hosting Sites on the list were InMotionHosting, WebHostingHub, BlueHost, Arvixe, HostGator, HostMonster, GreenGeeks, A2Hosting, DiscountASP.NET, and MyHosting.

Additionally, to better address users' diverse hosting requirements, HostUCan.com also broke the list down into four different hosting categories: Best Shared Hosting, Best VPS Hosting, Best Cloud Hosting, and Best Dedicated Server.

Equipped with this list, new users can quickly make the optimal choice for their website hosting needs, and easily stay within their budget. Additionally, existing customers are encouraged to share their experience on the HostUCan.com site to help build up a more comprehensive list which, in turn, will bring more convenience to other webmasters when choosing a web hosting solution in the future.

For more information about the list and HostUCan.com, please check out: http://www.hostucan.com/best-web-hosting-2013.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358315.htm