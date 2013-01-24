Joshua Baris Joins the Exclusive Haute Living Real Estate Network

Joshua Baris, a prominent real estate agent in the Bergen and Hudson County New Jersey markets has joined the prestigious Haute Living Real Estate Network.

Joshua Baris, a prominent real estate agent representing homes in Bergen and Hudson County New Jersey has joined the prestigious Haute Living Real Estate Network. This exclusive circle of leading real estate agents is invited to bring opulent estates and luxury properties to Haute Living readers. Recognized for his market knowledge and negotiating skills, Baris assures each buyer and sellers' transactions are as painless and profitable as possible. Haute Living Magazine will feature Baris as an exclusive Haute Living real estate professional.

About Haute Living Real Estate Network

Haute Living Real Estate Network specializes in selecting top real estate professionals, creating the most prominent directory for exclusive listings. The network website is an online destination for all things real estate-related and features daily blog posts providing up-to-date news on affluent markets and real estate developments. Access all of this information and more by visiting [http://www.hauteliving.com/hlrn.

About Joshua Baris

Joshua Baris is ranked in the top 1 percent of licensed real estate agents in the entire State of New Jersey. For two years in a row he's been named as a FIVE STAR® Agent in New Jersey Monthly Magazine for New Jersey Top Real Estate Agents. He has earned memberships into Coldwell Banker's International Sterling Society and Coldwell Banker's Multi-Million Dollar Club.

Has appeared on the Series Premier of the E! Network's hit reality show "Ice Loves Coco." Joshua has been featured as the Cover Agent of Top Agent Magazine, written about in The Record Newspaper who named Baris as the Agent on The Move. Joshua has also been featured on the cover of the Sunday Edition of The Record, The Real Deal NYC Real Estate New, The Street, The Suburbanite and many other International, National and Local print and online publications. He has sat on the Top Agent Panel for Social Media in Practice at Coldwell Banker's Planet Real Estate and on the Top Agent Panel for Sharing Best Practices in 2012 sharing the secret to his success with his peers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358242.htm