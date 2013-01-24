Michigan Mental Health Providers at Birmingham Maple Clinic Report on Increase in Childhood ADHD Diagnosis

Michigan mental health providers at the Birmingham Maple Clinic recently posted a new blog post discussing the recent reported increase in cases of childhood ADHD in the US.

A new Birmingham Maple Clinic blog post from the Michigan mental health providers in Troy recently discussed the results of a study published by pediatric journal, JAMA Pediatrics, which found an increase in childhood ADHD diagnoses over the last nine years. The study found that the number of new cases of childhood Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder increased 24% from 2001-2009. The southern California study, put out by Kaiser Permanente's Southern California's Department of Research & Evaluation, is more proof that cases of childhood ADHD are on the rise.

Lori Edelson, therapist at the Birmingham Maple Clinic, which specializes in ADHD treatment for children and adults said, “The mental health community has definitely seen an increase in the number of young children who are diagnosed with childhood ADHD in recent years. While the increase can partially be attributed to increased awareness and screenings, we still don't have a complete answer as to why we are seeing an increase in childhood ADHD. This points to a need for further study into other factors, such as new risk factors that we haven't yet identified, and other factors which may be contributing to the increase.”

The Center for ADHD at Birmingham Maple Clinic consists of a team of therapists, psychologists, an educational specialist, and child/adolescent psychiatrist that meet regularly to discuss advances in treatment, consult on cases, and discuss other issues related to the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD. The mental health experts at the clinic utilize a combination approach to treating ADHD and other mental health conditions that includes a combination of medication and therapy that are designed to meet specific mental health care needs.

Birmingham Maple Clinic has been specializing in mental health services in Michigan since 1972, providing services for individuals, couples, families, groups and the community. The clinic provides treatment for a variety of psychological conditions, including child and adult ADHD, anxiety and panic disorders, chronic illness, depression, grief and loss, eating disorders, substance abuse, sexual addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder and marriage, family and relationship counseling. For more information, please visit birminghammaple.com.

