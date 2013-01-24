A New Cycle Insurance Guide to the Different Types of Bicycles Available

There are many different bicyle and cycle insurance options now available. CycleInsurance.co.uk have put together this handy guide to explain them.

Cycle Insurance is available to cover the many different types of bicycle which are now available and most commonly used. We have put together this guide to explain the different types of bicycle. Remember that certain cycles or uses of cycles may require a more specialised insurance policy. It is always worth researching this before purchasing a bike.

Mountain Bikes

Mountain bikes have become extremely popular over the last 10 years and are designed for all terrains, although many of these are used by commuters and therefore never leave the tarmac, they are sometimes referred to as all-terrain bicycles (ATB). Typically they have a durable construction and are frequently fitted with suspension on the front forks, and sometimes the back. This makes them ideal for cross country and off road use on dirt trails, unpaved roads, rocky, mountainous or wooded environments and use in areas of steep gradients. Most insurers will provide cover for this type of bike.

Bicycle Motor Cross (BMX)

This type of cycle is available for casual use, but is regularly used for sport. Commonly associated with extreme sports and stunts, the BMX has gained in popularity to such an extent that it featured as an event in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Characteristically these cycles have a lightweight durable sporting frame with a single gear. Those cycles designed for competition use rather than casual are often designed without brakes, so are of minimalist construction. If the bike is used for sport or competitive use, it may require a more specialised cycle insurance policy.

Touring or Road Cycles

These cycles come in many forms. They can be used for everyday cycling, for example as a means of commuting to work, or for casual weekend pleasure. The casual road bikes often have straight handle bars and three standard gears. The racing style road cycles can have over twenty close ratio gears and are usually made of extremely light weight alloys with the traditional racing drop handlebars. Wheels come in many designs with characteristically narrow tyres and fewer spokes. Most standard cycle insurance policies are designed with this type of cycle in mind.

Folding Cycles

These cycles fold down into a compact form; the idea being they can be placed in a car boot or taken onto a train. Their target market is daily commuters, who require mixed mode commuting. Their fold down construction means they can be carried into buildings or onto trains, and are more easily stored at work. However, they generally lack any suspension, have small wheels and tyres, limited numbers of gears, and are sometimes more expensive to purchase initially than a simple road cycle or basic mountain bike. Though this is often balanced out by the money saved by not driving to work or having to rely on public transport. They are definately not suitable for use on any terrain other than tarmac. Most cycle insurance providers will cover this type of bicycle, and some will even offer a discount for them.

Classic Cycles

Vintage cycling has always had a following in the UK. No longer is the Penny Farthing the desired classic cycle; the must have vintage bicycle is now the original 1970s Raleigh Chopper. Their design was based on the chopper motorcycle with the small front wheel, upright U shaped handlebars and centrally mounted gear change found on the cross bar. They were available in a variety of typically loud 70s colours ranging from banana yellow, bright orange, red, blue and silver. Getting cycle insurance for classic cycles should still be straightforward, although there may be additional charges or security requirements imposed by the insurance provider. Some of the vintage or antique models of bicycle may require a valuation certificate before the Cycle Insurance policy can be purchased.

