Cirrus Medical Staffing Announces the Launch of Its New Florida Office

Healthcare Staffing Industry Leader Cirrus Medical Staffing Unveils its New Florida Office in Response to Growing Industry Demand

Cirrus Medical Staffing (cirrusmedicalstaffing.com), an industry leader in placing travel nursing and allied healthcare professionals, announces the opening of its Ft Lauderdale, Florida recruitment branch. This new office will be headed by Cirrus Vice President Andrea Zveibil.

The new office will open on 28th of January. Zveibil joined the Cirrus family in 2012 and had been brought in to hire, train and develop a team of recruiters and account managers that will service clients and providers nationwide from the Florida branch. She has ten years of healthcare staffing industry experience having joined the industry in 2002 as a nurse recruiter with AMN Healthcare. She became part of AMN's leadership team in 2004 when she led a team of recruiters.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Cirrus' expansion and to be working with a team of dedicated and qualified professionals,” Zveibil said. “The Florida office is a part of Cirrus Medical Staffing's strategic plan to best meet the demands of the healthcare staffing industry.”

Cirrus President Randy Holloran says, “We're very excited to add Florida as part of our overall staffing services. It makes good business sense to have a presence in Florida because of the high number of healthcare professionals living in the region.”

Mr. Holloran adds, “Cirrus continues to grow as an organization and the demand for qualified healthcare professionals has been tremendous. We're meeting that challenge head on.”

About Cirrus Medical Staffing

With offices in Charlotte, NC and Ft Lauderdale, FL, Cirrus Medical Staffing is an award-winning, Joint Commission-certified healthcare staffing firm that for over 10 years has been successfully placing medical professionals with leading healthcare facilities throughout the nation. Cirrus specializes in placing nurses and allied health professionals into travel and contract employment. For more information, go to http://www.cirrusmedicalstaffing.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebhealthcare-professionals/travel-nursing/prweb10357549.htm