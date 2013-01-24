Tether Tools® Expands Cable Management Line with Four JerkStopper Thread Mount Devices - for Film, Audio, Photo, Electronics

JerkStopper Thread Mount cable management devices offer cable organization and security for computer, film, camera and other cable types. Protect cables and equipment with versatile JerkStopper cable mounting solutions.

Tether Tools® introduces the JerkStopper® Thread Mount which is designed for maximum versatility in keeping cables organized, off the ground and out of harm's (and humans'!) way. The JerkStopper Thread Mount integrates with three useful Tether Tools clamps to keep computer, film, camera and audio equipment cables secure, protected and well-organized.

The new JerkStopper Thread Mount features a ¼”-20 male thread for versatile mounting. The patented JerkStopper cable retention device is ideal for securing cables traditionally used by audio engineers, film makers, photographers and IT specialists. JerkStoppers are compatible with any standard A/C power adapter cord, flash sync cord, USB, HDMI, FireWire and many other cables. JerkStoppers support cable diameters from 3.5mm to 8.5mm.

The 1/4”-20 thread is an industry standard enabling the device to be secured to various compatible accessories. Tether Tools has conveniently paired the JerkStopper Thread Mount to create the following JerkStopper Thread Mount Clamps:



JerkStopper A Clamp - 1” and 2” options available

JerkStopper Rod Clamp – for 15mm rails for film & video production

JerkStopper MiniProClamp – for mounting to round or flat surfaces

JerkStopper Thread Mount – stand alone to mount to existing clamps & equipment

These accessories join the extensive line of JerkStopper cable management devices offered by Tether Tools. JerkStoppers are available online at Tether Tools and many fine photo and electronics retailers.

About Tether Tools®

Tether Tools® is a design and manufacturing company providing innovative custom photography equipment and accessories for in-studio and on-location shoots. Tether Tools is committed to providing high quality versatile tethering and workstation solutions for professional and enthusiast photographers. Tether Tools also designs gear for filmmakers musicians and other creative professionals.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354919.htm