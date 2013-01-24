Federal Lawsuit Alleges Peg Perego Was Negligent in Manufacture of Toy Tractor that Spontaneously Erupted in Flames, Severely Burning Young Boy

The Ohio family of a young boy who suffered severe burns while riding a toy tractor is seeking damages for ongoing and long-term medical care of their toddler, according to the suit filed by Clark, Perdue & List Co, LPA.

A federal lawsuit alleges toy maker Peg Perego U.S.A of Fort Wayne, Ind., failed to properly manufacture and ensure the safety of a toy tractor that spontaneously combusted, engulfing a toddler in flames that caused second- and third-degree burns over more than half his body.

The civil action, case number 2:13-cv-64 filed in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio, seeks unspecified monetary damages for what it maintains is the need for the long-term medical care of Wyatt Buckley, who was nearly 3 years old when the tragedy occurred in June 2012 in the backyard of his Albany, Ohio, home. According to the suit, young Wyatt, whose parents are Marlon and Heather Buckley, now faces an uncertain future of medical treatments and painful surgeries.

“This courageous young boy and his family face an unsettling future of medical treatments and surgeries, mounting medical expenses and an uncertain prognosis,” said Andrew List, an attorney with Clark, Perdue & List Co, LPA, the firm that filed the suit and is a leader in mass torts litigation.

According to the suit, Young Wyatt was riding the Peg Perego toy tractor in the yard of his home when it suddenly burst into flames. The father rushed to his son and extinguished the flames, himself suffering burns in the process. Wyatt was taken by helicopter to Columbus, Ohio, where he spent two months in Nationwide Children's Hospital undergoing multiple surgeries and rehabilitation. The family is grateful to Nationwide Children's for the wonderful care he received.

Specifically, the suit alleges that Peg Perego disregarded safety by engaging in:



Defective manufacture or construction, as the tractor deviated from design specifications, formula or performance standards.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353559.htm

Defective design or formulation, as the foreseeable risks associated with the design and formulation of the tractor exceeded the benefits.

Inadequate warning or instructions, as the company should have known about the fire risk and failed to provide warning.

Nonconformance with manufacturer's representations, as the tractor did not conform to Peg Perego's representations that it was safe for use by young children.