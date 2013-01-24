uAttend Offers Workforce Management Solutions to Help Businesses Cope with Recent State-Mandated Minimum Wage Hikes

As a leading provider of time and attendance software, uAttend offers tailored solutions to help businesses in 10 states cope with additional overhead due to recently approved minimum wage increases.

uAttend, one of the nation's fastest growing workforce management systems, is helping thousands of businesses across the United States, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, that kicked off the new year with a minimum wage hike and increased operational costs. Effective January 1, 2013, 10 states have raised the minimum wage for hourly employees. The increase is anywhere from $.10 cents per hour per employee to $.35 cents per hour per employee.

The minimum wage is adjusted to meet laws that require states to compensate against rising living costs for wage workers. According to the National Employment Law Project, a nonprofit advocacy group, it is estimated that more than one million workers will get a boost with this wage increase throughout the 10 states. The group calculates that the increase in payroll costs for businesses in these states will average around $200 to $400 per year for each employee. Rhode Island will see the largest rise in additional cost at an estimated $540 annually per employee.

“We are aware that this minimum wage hike will increase the operating costs for many businesses,” said Chad Buckmaster, CEO of ProcessingPoint Inc., the makers of uAttend payroll time clock software systems. “This is a significant change for a small or medium-sized business and could substantially affect their bottom line.”

Buckmaster added that the best approach for these businesses is to streamline their operational processes in such a way that they reduce payroll costs and improve productivity. This is exactly the type of service that automated time and attendance solutions like uAttend provide.

At present, a large number of small and medium-sized businesses rely on manual procedures, especially for their payroll, which is not an effective management strategy. Manual time tracking and payroll processes leave the door wide open for workplace malpractices such as time theft, unauthorized overtime and buddy punching – all of which lead to increased operating costs. Be it mechanical time clocks or pen and paper time sheets, there is no absolute way to determine the accuracy of the recorded time and attendance data.

“uAttend web time clocks provide assistance and assurance for small and medium-sized businesses when it comes to coping with rising payroll and operating costs,” said Dawn Berry, Marketing Manager for uAttend. “These systems eliminate time theft and afford business owners peace of mind when it comes to processing payroll. Through automation and cloud computing, the uAttend system boasts high-level integration capabilities and is compatible with most payroll systems. By streamlining business processes such as employee time and attendance, we help companies save tons of time and revenue.”

uAttend payroll time clock software systems are not only extremely effective, but are also extremely affordable. Small and medium-sized businesses that have been hit by the mandatory minimum wage increase can benefit greatly by implementing this type of workforce management solution.

