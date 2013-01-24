New Pinnacle Strategies Report Shows How Manufacturers Are Increasing Production by 20% in Two Months

Dramatic results are achieved without adding workers or machines.

Pinnacle Strategies today released a new report detailing how manufacturers are achieving breakthrough results using the Pinnacle Strategies Rapid Analysis Bottleneck Improvement Team (RABIT) solution.

“If you have an underperforming production team that you suspect could do better, this report is a must-read,” says Mark Woeppel, President and CEO of Pinnacle Strategies. “Using the RABIT process, manufacturers are reporting increases in production productivity of 20% or more in just two months – without adding workers or machines.”

Facing an increasingly competitive market, manufacturing firms must make changes to improve operations. The RABIT approach identifies process bottlenecks and implements a strategy that relieves them quickly, usually within a matter of weeks. It uses a proven, built-from-within, “focused team” approach to make an immediate, significant impact on production processes.

Clients who have used the RABIT process report rapid results that include:



Production increases of at least 20% in two months without additional costs

Labor productivity increases and associated reduction in costs

Improvement of on-time delivery performance

“Using Pinnacle's RABIT approach, we added a whole shift of work without hiring workers or adding machines,” said one of Pinnacle Strategies' customers. “I was amazed at how quickly we started seeing results.”

“I wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed your whitepaper! If there was ever a paper that mimics the methodology I use, it was this one,” adds Bob Sproull, author of Epiphanized: Integrating Theory of Constraints, Lean and Six Sigma. “I plan to share this with my friends and clients.”

