Will an apple or two a day keep the wrinkles and crow's feet away?

The anti-aging skincare company, Ageless Derma, has taken the bull by the horns and is the first to fully utilize the stem cells of a rare Swiss fruit well known in scientific circles for its long shelf life. The company is using PhytoCellTecTM technology to cultivate these rare cells of the Uttwiler Spatlauber apple and integrate the resultant liposomal formulation into the company's Stem Cell and Peptide Anti Wrinkle Cream.

The Swiss apple, Uttwiler Spatlauber, is also known as Malus Domestica. It dates back to 18th Century Switzerland, where it was first planted. This apple variety became famous for its ability to stay fresh for long periods of time without shriveling. Although the apple had a very long shelf life, its taste was a bit too acidic for some consumers' tastes. The species began to disappear with time, as farmers opted to grow sweeter varieties instead. However, the Malus Domestica apple did not go unnoticed for its possible scientific advantages.

The Malus Domestica Swiss apple is abundant with nutrients, proteins, and cells that are able to live longer than most others. The advantage of cultivating the stem cells of this Swiss apple is not being overlooked by the Ageless Derma scientists who have incorporated the liposomal formulation into their anti aging cream.

Scientists cite a study reported in the 2012 issue of The International Journal of Pharmacy that found the stem cells of the Uttwiler Spatlauber promoted skin longevity and cell regeneration, thereby delaying the outward signs of aging. PhytoCellTecTM Malus Domestica is the key ingredient used in Ageless Derma's Anti Wrinkle Cream to dramatically reduce the appearance of crow's feet and other wrinkles.

The stem cells extracted from the rare apple work to repair skin cells. The PhytoCellTecTM Malus Domesticus included in Ageless Derma's latest discovery has a specialized effect on the reduction of wrinkle depth in crow's feet around the eyes. Studies have shown the cream containing 2% PhytoCellTecTM Malus Domestica, smoothed on twice a day for about a month, visibly reduced wrinkle depth on crow's feet for every one of the subjects involved. The positive changes in wrinkle depth were determined using a process known as phase-shifting rapid measurement (in vivo) of the skin. The resulting photographs clearly show a lessening of wrinkling on crow's feet after 28 days of using the PhytoCellTecTM Malus Domestica emulsion.

Ageless Derma has taken the PhytoCellTecTM formulation and incorporated it into their Anti Wrinkle Cream in order to achieve similar or perhaps more intensive results, as the cream also contains a collection of wrinkle-reducing peptides and antioxidants. The company is proud of its innovative use of apple stem cells to promote longevity, decreasing wrinkle depth and ultimately preventing shriveling and wrinkling of the face and body.

