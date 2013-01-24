Alverius and Company, Inc. and Sebastian C. Alverius to pursue Civil Action against Former Employee and Client, Matthew K. Baker

Alverius and Company, Inc (ACI) and its Chairman, Mr. Sebastian C. Alverius, agreed last week to file a six figure lawsuit against former employee and client, Matthew K. Baker of Seattle, WA, alleging months of countless accusations and falsehoods.

According to the lawsuit, from September 2012 to the present, Mr. Baker has allegedly written countless online threads and comments, with the intent of painting a negative picture of both the company and staff, in particular, the Chairman of ACI, Sebastian C. Alverius, on several online websites, including Scambook.com, Merchantcircle.com and Yelp.com. The lawsuit also alleges that he has also contacted several current and former clients of the company, while providing false information to convince clients to end their loyal relationship with ACI and pursue a new business relationship with a newly developed business that is owned by Mr. Baker.

CV-001635-13/NY

Civil Court of the City of New York

Because of the sensitive nature of the lawsuit, no further information can be provided at this time.

