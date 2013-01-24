SEC Defense and Whistleblower Attorney, Alex Rue, Announces the Opening of His Law Practice Concentrating on the Representation of Clients Needing SEC Defense Counsel

Alex Rue, SEC Defense and Whistleblower attorney, announces the opening of his national law practice providing legal services for people in need of defense counsel in SEC investigations and litigation and people seeking to make successful SEC Whistleblower claims.

Alex Rue, formerly a trial lawyer with the SEC's Atlanta Regional Office, announces the opening of his law practice and website, http://www.AlexRueLaw.com. Mr. Rue's practice is limited to the defense of SEC investigations and litigation and the defense of related white-collar criminal matters. Mr. Rue spent more than twenty years as a staff attorney and, later, trial attorney with the SEC in Atlanta successfully prosecuting the full gamut of SEC cases ranging from financial reporting fraud, broker-dealer cases, Ponzi schemes and everything in between. Mr. Rue also focuses on SEC whistleblower claims with an emphasis on off-market investment schemes directed at senior citizens.

Mr. Rue's website details his work experience and offers insight into the practice areas that are his focus. Mr. Rue regularly posts his comments of SEC related issues on his website. Alex says: “I am excited at the prospects of these new opportunities and look forward to defending people who are wrongly accused by the SEC or seriously over-charged.”

Mr. Rue is available to speak to groups interested in the better detection of investment scams. Based on his experience prosecuting dozens of Ponzi schemes, Mr. Rue believes that many people are presented with the “too good to be true” schemes and know better than to invest. If these individuals who see and walk away from outrageous schemes report the scam to an experienced SEC whistleblower lawyer, there may be substantial bounties available. If a tip leads to a case where the SEC can step in and stop the scheme while it is still on going, substantial funds may be frozen to pay a whistleblower claim. Critical evidence for those cases, promotional materials and the names of actual investors, is generally available to people who are offered the scheme and walk away, particularly in the context of being introduced to the promoter by an affinity group, which is where off-market investment schemes are often sold.

Mr. Rue is available via his SEC defense and whistleblower attorney investigations and claims website and may be reached by email at alex(at)alexruelaw(dot)com and by telephone at 404 808-1397.

DISCLAIMER: An email or telephone exchange with Mr. Rue does not create an attorney-client relationship. Only an executed retainer agreement with Mr. Rue can do so.

