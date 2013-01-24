Nick Damianos Rejoins the Haute Living Real Estate Network

Nick Damianos, a prominent real estate agent in the Nassau, Bahamas market, has rejoined the prestigious Haute Living Real Estate Network.

Nick Damianos, a prominent real estate agent in the Nassau market, has rejoined the prestigious Haute Living Real Estate Network. This exclusive circle of leading real estate agents is invited to bring opulent estates and luxury properties to Haute Living readers. Damianos is an expert in working with international buyers who have never purchased property in the Bahamas before. He has sold a wide range of properties including waterfront homes, private islands, vacation homes and condos. Haute Living Magazine will feature Damianos as an exclusive Haute Living Real Estate professional.

About Haute Living Real Estate Network

Haute Living Real Estate Network specializes in selecting top real estate professionals, creating the most prominent directory for exclusive listings. The network website is an online destination for all things real estate-related and features daily blog posts providing up-to-date news on affluent markets and real estate developments. Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteliving.com/hlrn.

About Nick Damianos

Nick Damianos specializes in working with international buyers who have never purchased a property in the Bahamas before. Whether the buyer is looking for a vacation home, investment property or wishes to relocate to the Bahamas permanently, Nick is an expert on guiding his clients through every step of the process. From choosing the right area, schools, lawyers, bankers, insurance companies and maintenance providers, to helping clients through immigration and residency matters and joining country clubs, Nick is a full service provider with unequalled knowledge and expertise.

To Learn More: Visit Nick Damianos' Haute Living Real Estate Profile

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10336777.htm