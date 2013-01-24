SLCC's Grand Theatre presents, "The Voice of the Prairie"

The Grand Theatre Presents: 'The Voice of the Prairie' from January 24 – February 9. The play, written by John Olive, follows an itinerant storyteller who runs afoul of the Federal Communications Commission just before the turn of the 20th century. Eileen Hallet Stone will provide opening-night lecture on technology & community.

The Grand Theatre presents: The Voice of the Prairie from January 24 – February 9. The play, written by John Olive, follows an itinerant storyteller who runs afoul of the Federal Communications Commission just before the turn of the 20th century.

“This is an opportunity to show off our acting talent,” said Richard Scott, Executive Artistic Producer for The Grand, “We have this huge stage and only three actors. Director John Caywood and these talented actors are up to the challenge.”

The cast includes three critically acclaimed local actors: Dave Hanson, Stephanie Purcell, and Jonathan McBride.

On opening night, Eileen Hallet Stone will give a lecture from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. about the influence of technology on community connection and progress. Afterward, the Grand Theatre will present "The Voice of the Prairie" beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The show plays January 24, 25, 26, 30, 31, 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. with additional matinee shows on January 26 and February 2 at 2:00 p.m. The Grand Theatre is located at 1575 South State Street in Salt Lake City.

Eileen Hallet Stone's lecture is free and open to the public.

For tickets to the performance, please contact The Grand Theatre box office at 801-957-3322.

About Eileen Hallet Stone: Eileen Hallet Stone is a professional oral historian and award-winning author of more than 200 articles on minority cultures, environmental issues, family dynamics, life challenges, and history. Currently working on a new novel, she has previously written two books on diversity that have been published by university presses. Collected stories in A Homeland in the West: Utah Jews Remember were developed into a photo-documentary exhibit that was shown as part of the 2002 Winter Olympic Cultural Olympiad Arts Festival at the University of Utah Marriott Library. The exhibit travels statewide. Her earlier book, Missing Stories: An Oral History of Ethnic and Minority Groups in Utah, co-authored with Leslie Kelen, has added to Utah's educational curriculum. Hallet Stone also writes a monthly Living History column for The Salt Lake Tribune.

About David Hanson: David hanson has recently worked in roles such as Richard in Pinnacle Theater Company's production of The Lion in Winter, as Sweeney Todd with Actors Repertory Theater Ensemble and MJ Productions, Cardinal Richelieu in The Three Musketeers at the Covey Center for the Arts, and appeared as John Proctor in last year's The Grand Theatre production of The Crucible. David has also spent a good deal of time behind the stage, directing such shows as Wait Until Dark, Joyful Noise, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, and War of the Worlds, which he also adapted.

About Jonathan McBride: Jonathan McBride has previously appeared on the Grand's stage as the Baker in Into The Woods and the Janitor in A Diva Holiday, and in The Crucible as Rev. Parris. During the past 16 years, he has performed across the region with several companies and venues, including: Hale Center Theater, Dark Horse Company Theater, Egyptian Theater, Pinnacle Acting Company, Plan-B Theater Company, Pygmalion Productions and the Old Lyric Repertory Company in Logan.

About Stephanie Purcell: Stephanie Purcell recently had the opportunity to play the Baker's Wife in the Grand Theatre's production of Into the Woods and is honored to return for such a beloved role as Frankie. She has performed and filmed with companies such as Utah Light Opera, Centerpoint, Disney, ABC Family, Salty Productions and numerous college productions and films. Some of her favorite past roles include Hope in Urinetown, Claire in Fuddy Meers, Cosette in Les Misérables, and The Nurse in Romeo and Juliet. She currently teaches acting for theater and film, as well as Irish Step Dancing with local studios. Stephanie is a musical theater major finishing her bachelor's degree at Weber State University.

About the College: Salt Lake Community College is an accredited, student-focused, urban college meeting the diverse needs of the Salt Lake community. Home to more than 62,000 students each year, the College is the largest supplier of workforce development programs in the State of Utah. The College is the sole provider of applied technology courses in the Salt Lake area, with 13 sites, an eCampus, and nearly 1,000 continuing education sites located throughout the Salt Lake valley. Personal attention from an excellent faculty is paramount at the College, which maintains a student-to-teacher ratio of less than 20 to 1.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356163.htm