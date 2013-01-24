Verian Introduces Major Enhancements in Latest Software Release

New release boosts E-Invoicing, invoice reporting and mobile approval capabilities.

Verian, the leader in universal purchasing and invoice processing systems, has released Version 11.2 of its purchase-to-pay (P2P) software suite, featuring enhanced e-invoicing, invoice reporting and mobile approval of requisitions capabilities.

Comprehensive Validations for E-Invoices

Many electronic invoices (e-invoices) still require some manual handling to push them through the approval process. This often requires AP professionals to become proficient at manipulating cXML and EDI files or depend on IT for assistance.

Verian Version 11.2 provides advanced validations for e-invoices as well as online editable rendering of the failed invoices, making for faster processing and in most cases straight-through, or touchless processing of e-invoices.

Advanced Exception Handling and Notifications for E-Invoices

Exceptions can complicate e-invoice processing due to challenges with e-invoicing formats, discrepancy workflows, and vendor communication. E-invoices with exceptions can sometimes lie in limbo for days waiting for modifications.

Verian Version 11.2 improves tracking of disputed e-invoices, reducing the need for time-consuming back and forth communication with vendors, and the risk of processing errors.

In Version 11.2, Verian provides a user-friendly display for e-invoices styled much like the user interface for standard invoice documents, with exceptions highlighted for easy correction and re-processing. Corrections can now be made inline prior to re-processing the e-invoice document.

Version 11.2 also includes automatic notifications capabilities to inform the right people about e-invoice exceptions that need to be addressed.

These improvements deliver a similar end user experience for both electronic and non-electronic invoices and reduce the lead time and support required for processing e-invoices with exceptions.

Invoicing Standard Reports

Verian Version 11.2 also expands standard invoicing reports that provide visibility into selected invoicing metrics and the status of invoices and accruals.

Standard, out-of-the-box invoicing reports track metrics like invoice aging, end-to-end processing time, and on-demand status of invoices and accruals.

Mobile App for Approving Requisitions

Another enhancement in the 11.2 release is the availability of a more robust mobile app enabling faster and more accurate approval of requisitions on the go.

The Verian mobile app puts all the information approvers need to approve requisitions at their fingertips on their iPhones or Android smart phones.

This includes functionality for line item approvals, and the ability to add attachments with more detailed information or supporting research to help accelerate decision-making.

About Verian

Verian is the leader in universal purchasing and invoice processing systems. Founded in 1997 with headquarters in Charlotte, NC, Verian helps clients in a wide array of industries control spending and enhance visibility by providing them with a single software platform to automate their entire purchase-to-pay process. Verian's broad and flexible product offering provides affordable, easy-to-use solutions that fit companies now – and when they change. Notable customers in industry segments such as energy, including oil & gas, retail, industrial, healthcare, financial services, government/non-profit and many others all trust Verian for intelligent purchase-to-pay automation solutions. Learn more at Verian.com.

Media Contact

J. Shannon Lowe

Marketing Communications Manager

704-971-6992

slowe(at)verian(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358208.htm