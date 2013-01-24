Visit Sun Valley Announces Sun Valley Nordic Festival Featuring Nine Days of the World's Best Cross Country Skiing

The Sun Valley Nordic Festival returns bringing nine days of the world's best cross country skiing, fun events, and amazing dining and shopping to the intimate mountain region of Sun Valley, Idaho. This family friendly, fun filled week celebrates the authentic mountain experience with the full spectrum of nordic skiing oriented activities and races. Visit Sun Valley invites you to the fun!

2013 brings another stellar lineup of events for the 4th Annual Sun Valley Nordic Festival running from January 26 – February 3 in NordicTown USA, Sun Valley, Idaho. Again this year, Sun Valley has had the best early winter in the country. With several feet of snow on the ground, world-class grooming, 250+ days of sunshine each year and an incredible trail network featuring over 200 km of groomed nordic trails, Nordic Town USA is the place to be this winter.

For 9 days, join skiers and families from around the world for the country's most exciting nordic gathering. This year's Festival features the best events yet! Start out the week with Ski the Rails, a skate or classic ski down the former railway turned bike path, followed by the always festive Galena and the Trails Benefit, an Alpine Touring Race up and down Dollar Mountain, Twilight Ski and Dinner at magical Galena Lodge, AXCS National Masters Racing at Sun Valley Nordic to crown the best Masters in the country, Sun Valley Ski Hall of Fame Inductions, Panel discussion by Nordic Industry bigwigs, the remixed Downtown Jam/NordicTown USA Sprints and Snowbike Competition featuring food, music and party vibe into the night, the always amazing Banff Film Festival, Reggae in the Mountains with headliner Pato Banton, then finish it all up with the longest running cross-country race in North America, the renowned Swix Boulder and Half Boulder Mountain Tour.

While the skiing might be the focus, Sun Valley is renowned for its eclectic shopping and amazing dining offerings tucked among the streets of this quiet valley. Racers, non-racers and families will find excitement all throughout the 4th annual Sun Valley Nordic Festival—join us for the sunshine, skiing and nordic spirit in NordicTown USA! For a complete listing and descriptions of the incredible events visit http://www.svnordicfestival.com

Visit Sun Valley is the destination marketing organization for the Sun Valley region of south-central Idaho. Located amid a pristine mountain environment and high desert climate Sun Valley is a four season outdoor paradise known as much for its art and cultural offerings as its recreational opportunities. Home to America's first destination ski resort, Sun Valley is recognized as The Original Mountain Town for its mountain heritage and down to earth appeal. For more information on area events, lodging, dining, shopping, and recreational offerings go to http://www.visitsunvalley.com. For media inquiries contact Greg Randolph at greg(at)visitsunvalley(dot)com or 208.725.2103

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356209.htm