Tele1Ten Offers Comprehensive Hosting PBX VoIP Solutions at Zero Cost for the First Month

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 2:40 PM | 2 min read

Tele1ten, one of the premier telephony services providers in Denver, announces the offering of Comprehensive Hosting PBX VoIP Solutions at zero cost for the first month.

Denver, CO (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

In partnership with TreatSeo, the Tele1Ten offers amazing features and quality VoIP services at cost-effective rates. The company has delivered several successful Hosted PBX and VoIP solutions. Various businesses have benefited by effectively projecting a professional image with the help of hosted solutions without having had to incur additional infrastructure costs. Along with good call handling, the company's auto-attended feature will give an added edge for corporate communications.

What's more, the company's hosted PBX services start at $14.95 per month, per line. But for a limited duration and as an introductory offer, it is offering their clients their service at zero cost, for the first month!

Hosted IP-PBX is always known to be a cost-effective as well as effective solution for various businesses and also featuring the most productive phone system calling attributes. The added advantage is that there is no need for in-house systems or even licensed software to buy, manage and maintain since it is housed elsewhere at our premises.

Analysts agree that hosted IP PBX solution is a superior alternative to any other type of IP PBX system. A productive set of calling features are included too. One can avail local, long distance and Internet access services using just a single network connection. All calling features available can be accessed with this option.

The big advantage of using Tele1Ten hosted IP PBX service is that there is no capital investment in buying in expensive equipment. There is no need of holding up staff to maintain and troubleshoot the equipment as it is managed and hosted at Tele1Ten.

“We're getting amazing feedback from our customers who are using our hosted IP PBX services,” says VP of Sales, Tele1Ten.

The hosted solutions package for IP PBX lines include:

  •     Unlimited calling to US and Canada
  •     High-end phones with a plethora of features including HD voice capabilities
  •     Features important business utilities like direct numbers, extension calling and voicemail
  •     A number porting facility
  •     Expert US-based training and support team

Contact Information:
Tele1Ten - USA
6000 E. Evans Ave.
Bldg 1, Site 400
Denver CO 80222
Telephone : 1(888)-TELE-110, 1(303)-328-0000

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10342331.htm

