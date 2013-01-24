This new cream is designed to deeply moisturize and protect the skin and packed full of vitamins and nutrients to remove toxins from the body.

LaRocca Skincare has announced a new product called Cashmere and Truffles, just in time for Valentine's Day. This new cream is designed to deeply moisturize and protect the skin and packed full of vitamins and nutrients to remove toxins from the body.

”This red carpet combination brings together an extraordinary anti-aging body cream, to help in fighting free radicals while hydrating, brightening and nourishing the skin at a cellular level,” says Laura LaRocca, President/Founder of LaRocca Skincare.

Cashmere contains amino acids along with trace quantities of di- and tri-peptides. When applied topically, amino acids are the building blocks of healthy, beautiful skin and essential to maintaining a youthful glow.

Truffles brighten skin tone, are natural antioxidants, firms and smoothes the skin. Research reveals that truffles are one of the planet's richest sources of B vitamins. Vitamin B complex and amino acids provide oxygen to the skin, removes toxins and helps to support the lifespan of cells.

“I have spent years in the personal care industry researching ingredients, formulating products with chemists and scientists, and working with celebrities and makeup artists to understand how skin reacts to daily environmental factors. We travel around the world to find new innovations and age-old natural ingredients that are of the highest quality and come from ethical manufacturing practices and want the best for our clients,” LaRocca said.

In addition to the Cashmere and Truffles product, the LaRocca Skincare collection contains revolutionary and exclusive Cellular Gold Complex, which is made with 24K Colloidal gold to promote electron transfer with the metal ions naturally found in the skin, stimulating cell turnover. The products, which include cleansers, moisturizers, lip care and body products. encourage cell regeneration, help minimize the signs of aging and leaves your skin smooth and rejuvenated with a youthful glow.

