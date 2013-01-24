New All-in-One Toothbrush Now Available Internationally

All-in-one UltiBrush expands into new markets, targeting travelers, campers and those on-the-go around the world.

The UltiBrush, currently running a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds on Kickstarter, has decided to now offer international shipping after receiving numerous inquiries from fans abroad.

UltiBrush is an all-in-one toothbrush complete with toothpaste, floss, a mirror and a protective cap which also doubles as a rinse cup. Not only is the UltiBrush great for campers and those constantly on-the-go, but for frequent travelers as well since it is TSA compliant, carrying less than 4 ounces of toothpaste in its reservoir.

For just $12, the UltiBrush is good for about 40 uses and adheres to American Dental Association (ADA) guidelines. The ADA recommends swapping out old toothbrushes for new ones every few months and the UltiBrush allows users to do just that.

“We had an overwhelming number of fans ask about international shipping right from the start of our campaign,” says Tyler Glover, co-creator of the UltiBrush. “...and now we're so thrilled to be able to bring our fans exactly what they've asked for.”

International, International Family Pack and International One Year Supply Rewards are just a few of the new rewards UltiBrush has recently added to its campaign. And, once the project reaches 200 backers, the creators of UltiBrush are prepared to release an Exclusive Kickstarter UltiBrush Reward, and they've hinted at what color it may be.

If you'd like to support this Kickstarter project and pre-order an UltiBrush today, visit the project's campaign page here: http://bit.ly/UltiPR where you can find different rewards in exchange for helping the UltiBrush reach its funding goal of $12,000 within the next 23 days.

About UltiBrush

