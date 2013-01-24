Kenwood Travel Announces Offer of Complimentary Half Board and Further Reductions at Fairmont The Palm in Dubai

Kenwood Travel reveals a new set of offers for luxury hotel Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. From February until April, customers can stay on a complimentary half board basis, and can claim further reductions depending on period of stay.
Kenwood Travel is delighted to announce a new set of offers giving customers complimentary half board and different, combinable discounted room rates at Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. This exemplary five-star hotel is a stalwart of Dubai's famous and fabulous man-made archipelago, Palm Jumeirah.
The offer includes complimentary half board for a period of stay from February 1 – April 14, 2013.
The following reductions are combinable with the complimentary half board offer.
February 1 – February 28, 2013 – Enjoy a 10% discount, and stay 3 nights but pay for 2 in the Fairmont One Bedroom Suite. Book before February 10, 2013.
March 1 – March 19, 2013 – Stay 3 nights but pay for 2 in the Fairmont One Bedroom Suite. Book before February 28, 2013.
March 20 – April 14, 2013 – Enjoy a 10% discount, and stay 3 nights but pay for 2 in the Fairmont One Bedroom Suite. Book before February 10, 2013.
Call one of the Kenwood Travel agents today on 0207 749 9276.
