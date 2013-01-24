Edina Realty Agent Kris Lindahl Shows What It Takes To Create A Successful Short Sale At A Seminar In Shakopee, MN

The experienced agent highlighted what strategies and resources to use in order to have a successful short sale yesterday afternoon in Shakopee, MN

Edina Realty's Kris Lindahl visited Shakopee, MN yesterday afternoon to host a seminar on what it takes to create a successful short sale. Lindahl highlighted several strategies including finding the right agent, finding a buyer, and the concept that time is of the essence. These strategies, he said, would not only make the process go faster but feel easier as well.

"Finding the right agent is extremely important,"Lindahl said at the seminar, and continued, "Without the right agent the process can be long and stressful." What it takes, he explained, is an agent able and willing to combine real estate knowledge with technological expertise.

"I know real estate like the back of my iPad," Lindahl said. After the presentation of strategies Lindahl took personalized questions from the audience. "It's great to get out in the community and address the concerns the public has,"Lindahl said after the seminar.

