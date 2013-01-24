Blumenthal Nordrehaug & Bhowmik At it Again With A Class Action Filed Against Petsmart For Allegedly Failing To Pay Their Employees All Wages Earned

An unpaid overtime wages lawsuit has been filed against the nation's largest pet specialty retailer for allegedly violating overtime laws by failing to pay employees the proper amount of overtime wages.

On January 9, 2013 Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik, the class action lawyers in Los Angeles and San Diego filed a lawsuit against Petsmart, Inc. ("Petsmart") for allegedly shorting their employees the proper amount of overtime wages for all overtime hours worked. Allen vs. Petsmart, Inc., Case No. BC498740 is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to the class action complaint filed against Petsmart, the pet specialty retailer paid some of their higher level non-exempt employees a non-discretionary bonus based on their performance. According to the Complaint, Petsmart failed to include the non-discretionary bonuses as part of the employees' ‘regular rate of pay' and subsequently paid these employees at incorrect overtime rates. As a result, the class action claims hundreds of employees have been denied their overtime wages and also seeks additional penalties.

