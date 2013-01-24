Charlie Kirkconnell Gets Top Cayman Enterprise City Position

Cayman Enterprise City announces a new Chief Executive Officer. Lawyer and businessman Charlie Kirkconnell, former Chief Strategy Officer for CEC, has assumed the top position while Jason Blick, steps down to focus on his new role as the Chairman of Cayman Commodities & Derivatives Exchange.

Cindy O'Hara, The Chairman of Cayman Enterprise City (CEC), Cayman's new Special Economic Zone, announced that Jason Blick, has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the company to focus his efforts on a new role as the Chairman of Cayman Commodities & Derivatives Exchange (CCDX). CEC's Chief Strategy Officer, Caymanian lawyer and businessman, Charlie Kirkconnell has stepped up to take the role of CEO.

The CCDX will be the platform behind the Cayman Enterprise City Commodities & Derivatives Park. Blick will remain as a Director and shareholder of CEC and will continue to bring his expertise, working with the business development team on large international brands, and presenting the benefits of them establishing a presence within the Zone.

Jason Blick and Charlie Kirkconnell have worked closely together over the past 18 months towards Mr. Kirkconnell taking over the Chief Executive Officer's role, and the Board of Directors is pleased with the move and the timing of the transition.

“It was Jason's great vision that conceived Cayman Enterprise City and his tireless effort and tenacity that have helped make CEC a reality. Over the past two years we have worked together cohesively to create and launch what we intend will become the finest Special Economic Zone in the world. Developing the right team to take CEC forward has been an integral part of that process. It was always our intention for Jason to impart his Special Economic Zone expertise as CEO whilst getting CEC launched and fully operational. Now that we are developing some critical mass as far as clients, systems, processes and offerings are concerned, and our world class team is fully trained, the timing for this transition is perfect as we approach the New Year. Jason will focus his energy on launching the Cayman Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, which is a critical platform for the CEC Commodities & Derivatives Park.” said Ms. O'Hara.

“I look forward to remaining as a director and shareholder of CEC and continuing to develop business channels and opportunities together with the CEC Sales team. Now that CEC is well and truly off and running, I am pleased to be able to focus on the Cayman Commodities & Derivatives Exchange which will bring tremendous opportunities to the Cayman Islands,” Blick said.

“It has been an incredible journey over the past year and a half, learning the Special Economic Zone business licensing model and this industry from the ground up, working alongside Jason and the team to develop the operations of our unique Zone. We are supplementing our existing team with excellent new staff members to take us to the next level, and we have some very exciting initiatives that we will be announcing in the New Year.” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

Since it recent launch in February 2012, CEC has made good traction and has signed up 43 international companies to move into the Zone already, with another 130 active prospects in the growing sales pipeline. Many of these companies are in the Internet & Technology sector, as well as a number in the Commodities and Derivatives, and Media sectors, with the majority coming from the United States and Canada.

About Cayman Enterprise City

Cayman Enterprise City is a Special Economic Zone being developed in Grand Cayman. The Zone includes: Cayman Internet & Technology Park, Cayman Biotechnology Park, Cayman Media Park, Cayman Commodities & Derivatives Park and Cayman International Academic Park. For more information on CEC call +1 345 945 3722, e-mail h.cahill(at)caymanenterprisecity(dot)com or visit http://www.caymanenterprisecity.com.

