JT Foxx Complaints Features Good Customer Feedback

Bold New dedicated web page enhances the positive.

JT Foxx has dedicated his efforts to battling anyone who tries to damage somebody's business by way of slandering their otherwise good standing on the internet.

To counterbalance "negative feedback" websites like RipOff Report, sequential business owner and major prosperity trainer JT Foxx has released a web page where people can read positive opinions and feedback that is not rife with negative, personal attacks.

JT Foxx is also fortifying his live training with strategies designed to educate and protect small business owners and entrepreneurs. He has been rolling out this initiative at all Mini-Mega Partnering events and will be discussing these issues in great depth at the upcoming Mega Partnering VII, to be held in Los Angeles this Summer.

About JT Foxx

JT Foxx started investing with nothing more than a rusted out Ford pick-up truck, $974 dollars and 1 cheap suit. Now just 6 years later, he has acquired and sold over 500 properties, closed over $40 million in real estate deals.

He is a serial entrepreneur and the host of the syndicated weekend radio personality of the “J.T. Foxx Show” in the U.S. and Canada.

