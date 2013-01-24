Sensei Project Solutions launches "Sensei Task Analyzer" App for Microsoft Project 2013 in the Microsoft Office Store

Sensei Project Solutions is proud to announce being the first worldwide Microsoft Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) Partner to release an App for Project 2013 that supports both Project Professional and Standard. Available in the Microsoft Office App Store; the Sensei Task Analyzer App for Microsoft Project 2013 allows project managers to check the quality of their schedules against best practices and industry standards.

Apps for Project 2013 extend the core functionality of Microsoft Project and enable partners to provide value-add solutions delivered directly to end users through the Office App Store.

The Sensei Task Analyzer was featured by Microsoft at the SharePoint 2012 conference in Las Vegas, NV this past November. “This is an honor and an achievement, to be featured by Microsoft. This solidifies our commitment to deliver innovative and cutting edge solutions to the Project and Portfolio Management space” said Kenneth Steiness, Managing Partner of Sensei Project Solutions. “Data quality has become a big issue in schedules, so being able to use the Task Analyzer to check a schedule for quality is a big time saver for project managers. It also helps the PMO ensure that everyone's following the same scheduling standards and educates everyone in the process. The tool is aligned with the Project Management Institute's (PMI) Practice Standards for WBS and Scheduling as well as our own Proactive Scheduling™ best practices developed from years of being in the trenches of project management and supporting users around the world. It has been proven that better schedules lead to better reports which lead to better decisions.”

“We have used Sensei's Schedule Compliance Checklist for years with great success and I'm very excited to see that we will now have this functionality as an App for Project 2013” Becky Tipton, PMO Director, Blood Systems.

“The Microsoft Office Store opens up a tremendous market opportunity for partners like Sensei Project Solutions. In the past, partners have had to sell and distribute their own add-ons, which was both time consuming and expensive. With the Microsoft Office Store model, partners can reach a worldwide audience and offer very competitive pricing on Apps due to the volume and ease of deployment.” said Kenneth Steiness, Managing Partner Sensei Project Solutions.

“Sensei Project Solutions is proud to have the Sensei Task Analyzer available at the Microsoft Office Store. We believe the Office Store is a game changer, providing visibility to excellent solutions and allowing them to be easily obtained by the Microsoft Office community. It has been a thrilling beginning and we look forward to releasing additional Apps for Office and SharePoint, in the near future“ said Dan MacDonald, Director of Application Development at Sensei Project Solutions.

Users can now purchase the Sensei Task Analyzer in the Office App Store.

About Sensei Project Solutions

Sensei Project Solutions is a certified Microsoft Partner specializing in Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) deployments with Microsoft Project and Project Server on the SharePoint platform. With extensive experience on hundreds of PPM deployments and with thousands of users trained, Sensei Project Solutions brings a process-focused approach; and support for industry standards and best practices to all engagements. We offer a complete set of services to help an organization make their Microsoft PPM deployment successful, including full implementation and support services, training as well as pre-configured solutions and report packs.

