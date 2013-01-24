Ballantine Releases New Blog Video Highlighting Custom Folders

The Ballantine Corporation has recently published a video showing two examples of how custom printed folders can be used as part of a marketing campaign.

The video, hosted by Director of Marketing Ryan Cote and Account Manager Matt Cote, provides two examples of how custom folders can enhance a marketing strategy. The first highlights a media kit for a magazine that includes a custom printed exterior with an over aqueous coating with a strike through varnish. The interior of the folder has a brochure stitched into the folder and a rear pocket that allows the sales team to personalize the information that they provide. The second example shows a sales kit for a direct mail campaign in which the folder was custom made to fit the exact amount of material to be added into the folder, and cut to a shorter height than normal to eliminate damage during mailing.

These two examples show some of the options that are available when designing a custom folder package, and how the options can be combined into a package that meets the specific needs of a marketing campaign. The video also highlights how Ballantine works with their customers along with their printers to create complete marketing materials that are attractive, effective, and durable.

"We created this video to show that a custom printed folder for marketing materials can be much more than a standard two-pocket folder," notes Matt Cote. "Folders can be tailored in many ways to the exact specifications of each customer, not just in color and print preferences, but also folder layout and dimensions and content arrangement."

To watch the video and to learn more about Ballantine Corporation and its services, visit: http://www.ballantine.com/video-2-examples-of-custom-folders/.

About The Ballantine Corporation:

The Ballantine Corporation is a family-owned and operated direct mail company that has been in business for more than 45 years. Their services include printing and mailing, creative services, variable digital printing, personalized URLs and QR codes. Learn more at http://www.ballantine.com.

Ballantine also provides SEO and social media services through their digital division, Ballantine Digital. Learn more at http://www.ballantinedigital.com.

