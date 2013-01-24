Nina Hale, Inc. 2012 Year Review

Nina Hale, Inc., a digital marketing agency in Minneapolis, wrapped up another great year full of awards, recognitions, growth, and new service offerings in 2012.

Nina Hale, Inc. (NHI), a digital marketing agency in Minneapolis, closed out another prosperous year full of awards, recognitions, growth, and development in 2012.

The Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal rated NHI as one of the “Best Places to Work” for the second consecutive year, and named Nina Hale, founder and president, as an Industry Leader for Women in Business. NHI's search engine optimization multi-tactic work for Land O'Lakes lead them to an OMMA Award Finalist recognition and they added national certification as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise to their yearly accomplishments.

NHI expanded their service offerings in 2012 by expanding their services to include analytics, social media marketing, and content strategy. The agency now uses Conductor, an advanced SEO reporting tool. These services and tools enable NHI to more efficiently and effectively serve their clients.

Agency growth hit an all-time high in 2012 with a move to downtown Minneapolis, 13 new employees including Managing Director Donna Robinson, and further community involvement through the AchieveMpls's STEP-UP Program. AchieveMpls provides internships for high school students to help prepare them for college and their career through beneficial work experience, mentoring, and connections.

Nina Hale, Inc. is a Minneapolis digital marketing agency with extensive expertise in digital marketing, e-commerce strategy, search engine optimization, paid placement, social media, analytics, and content strategy. NHI plans, implements, and measures lead generation and e-commerce campaigns for companies and for agencies on behalf of their clients. Nina Hale, Inc. was established in 2005 and is a nationally certified woman-owned business (WBE).

