Universal Devices Steps Out at Premier Smart Grid Conference, DistribuTech, with Newest Versions of Energy-management Products for Z-Wave

Enabling energy efficiency at accessible price points

At next week's DistribuTECH, the utility industry's leading smart grid conference and exposition, Universal Devices will step out with its portfolio of advanced energy-management products for Z-Wave. A long-time member of the Z-Wave Alliance, the company will take a leading spot at the Z-Wave booth. At center stage is Universal Devices' newest Z-Wave-enabled product which is based on the popular ISY994 ZS Series. Purpose-built for Smart Grid interoperability, the device carries full SEP 1.1 certification and functionality, and empowers users with new levels of autonomy, as well as data privacy and protection. It is the industry's most flexible, affordable and capable Smart Grid Ready automation and energy-management solution.

The Z-Wave Alliance is an open consortium of leading companies worldwide dedicated to delivering affordable, reliable, easy-to-use, wireless home control products and services. With more than 700 interoperable products certified and over 200 members, the Alliance represents the largest ecosystem of wireless control products in existence and the global, brand-recognized companies that bring these products and services to market. Universal Devices brings specialized technology to the consortium through its portfolio of ultra-secure automation and energy-management products that are affordable, autonomous and internet-accessible.

"With a focus on Smart Grid technologies, DistribuTECH represents an excellent venue to showcase our solutions,” said Universal Devices CEO, Michel Kohanim. “Since becoming commercially available, our products have gained a strong foothold in residential and business environments—prized for enabling meaningful energy efficiency at accessible price points. The trends are clear: consumers are looking for energy-management systems that are autonomous, automated and agnostic. This is driving demand for off-the-shelf products like ours that are highly intuitive, affordable and easy to use. If the trends continue, it's no stretch to expect that all residential and commercial properties will be equipped with such practical energy-conservation products. With Z-Wave's broad footprint in retail markets and homes, it's a natural progression for Universal Devices' products to support the ecosystem. We're delighted to join forces with them at the exhibition,” said Kohanim.

Also featured at DistribuTECH is Universal Devices' popular Z-Wave-enabled ISY994 Series, the industry's first commercially available smart grid-enabled energy-management system. The Series is among an elite group of four that recently received OpenADR 2.0a certification – validating the ISY994 Series as a proven system that fully supports Universal Devices customers' cost-effective participation in standardized, interoperable automated demand response (ADR) events. Such customers include: utilities, ISOs, regulators, control suppliers, electricians, building operators and other commercial interests.

DistribuTECH marks the latest trajectory point for Universal Devices as product adoption steadily grows. The momentum extends to Silicon Valley where today, Universal Devices' product is being featured as a compatible OpenADR device at the 6th Annual Fujitsu North America Technology Forum. The event gathers industry experts to hear how Fujitsu R&D is leveraging ICT technologies to deliver innovative solutions for the 21st century. The forum showcases new Fujitsu ICT solutions for deployment of smart energy and demand response systems, advances in image processing, simulation and sensor systems, as well as innovative and secure big data enterprise applications.

DistribuTECH takes place at the San Diego Convention Center, Jan. 29-31. Please visit Universal Devices at the Z-Wave booth [number 3421] where our reps will demonstrate our product innovations and advantages.

For business-related inquiries, contact business_relations(at)universal-devices(dot)com. For sales, marketing and media inquiries, contact sales(at)universal-devices(dot)com.

About Universal Devices

Known as “The Intelligent Devices Company™”, Universal Devices, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of affordable, autonomous, Internet accessible, automation and energy-management products and solutions. The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial customers, and offers full featured and completely free Java SDK, Web Services SDK (WSDK), and REST interface for developers who wish to create applications or integrate the ISY with an existing application or a portal. Learn more at http://www.universal-devices.com.

About The Z-Wave Alliance

Established in 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is an open consortium of leading companies worldwide dedicated to delivering affordable, reliable, easy-to-use, wireless home control products and services. With more than 700 interoperable products certified and over 200 members, the Alliance represents the largest ecosystem of wireless control products in existence and the global, brand-recognized companies that bring these products and services to market. The Alliance supports its members with marketing, networking, technical forums, training, best practices, test and certification tools and a complete interoperability lab. For more information about the Alliance and how to join it, please email info(at)z-wavealliance(dot)org or visit http://www.z-wavealliance.org.

About DistribuTECH

DistribuTECH is the utility industry's leading Smart Grid conference and exposition, covering automation and control systems, energy efficiency, demand response, renewable energy integration, advanced metering, T&D system operation and reliability, power delivery equipment and water utility technology.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355651.htm