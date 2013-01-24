CeeNee Miniplus HD Karaoke/Network Media Player, San Jose, California January 22, 2013.

CeeNee Inc. releases new CeeNee MiniPlus HD Karaoke/ Network Media Player that organizes media files, plays free flash games, has webkit browser and has two USB ports among other exciting features.

CeeNee Inc. is a leading consumer electronics manufacturer in both wired/wireless home entertainment and digital electronics. It launched its first consumer product in 2010 and is located in San Jose, California.

CeeNee MiniPlus HD karaoke is one of the products manufactured by CeeNee Inc. that the customers need to know about as they endeavor to be fully entertained. This product is destined to give its users maximum entertainment. It has all the exciting features in that it can organize your media files and allow you to access up to 100,000 media files with a lot of ease. Besides, it can stream karaoke and watch movies from online servers. Not to mention that you can relax and play flash games.

In addition, CeeNee MiniPlus enables one to enjoy YouTube videos and you won't miss out the fun. It also has webkit browser that allows one to browse the web without any difficulty. CeeNee MiniPlus has two USB ports and each can support up to 4 TB external hard drives. It also has another feature that enables the user to play 1080 P HD, Blu-ray and 3D movies easily. The two last but not least features that CeeNee MiniPlus has are Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi and 3G /4G support.

CeeNee being the leading consumer electronics manufacturer has its headquarters at San Jose, California and has and still is a darling to many on entertainment and it brings experience while using the system with emphasis on quality customer service. It comes with competitive prices in that it goes at $199.99. Its goal is to provide customers with commodities that add value to their lives. For more information about CeeNee MiniPlus/ Network Media Player, please contact:

683 River Oaks Parkway, San Jose

Website: http://www.ceenee.com/

Email: sales(at)ceenee.com

