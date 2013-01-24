New Xulon Title Inspires Believers to Keep the Faith

Oppong's message coaches Christians through the most trying of times

Every day, there are millions of things capable of testing even the most faithful in God. No one is safe from a broken heart, difficulties and hardships, but Vincent Oppong's new book, The Ultimate Place ($10.99, paperback, 978-1-62509-139-0; $5.49, eBook, 978-1-62509-140-6), can help those who are so discouraged and unknowingly turning their backs on God. The author urges readers to turn their ears to the voice of God and believe that He has a plan for them even though they don't know it and can't see it yet. This book will inspire even those who feel God has left them to fight the storm alone and help them back to the path with God.

“In a time and a season such as we live in; economic difficulties, social disorders and immoral behaviors, Christians and the world as a whole are looking for hope and the hope is nowhere, but in Christ who is our ‘ultimate place' and hope,” states the author. “The Ultimate Place is a book that coaches the believer on his walk with the Lord. This book urges readers to listen to the voice of God and follow His plans. Moving scriptures and wise instructions will inspire readers to have faith and trust in God as they persevere through life.”

Vincent Oppong realized his calling from God on his life in 2004 and started a local evangelism in Ghana. After moving to the United States is 2008, God opened up more doors for him both in the U.S. and in other nations all over the globe including Pakistan, Uganda and Kenya. The author is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Divinity at Cairn University.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Communications, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 8,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order The Ultimate Place through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10322859.htm