Expanded Showroom and Facilities Point to Growth for Interactive Systems

The forward thinking home and business technology company, Interactive Systems has recently begun renovations to their showroom. As business continues to increases they have also begun to make additional improvements to their Nashville facility.

Whether people are buying technology for business or personal use, most prefer to get a hands-on experience before making a purchase decision. At times certain large scale technological renovations, such as improvements to a home or a business, cannot be tested before application and installation. In response to a growing demand for innovative technology solutions - from the home to the office - Nashville commercial and residential technology experts, Interactive Systems, have made serious improvements to their showroom and facility. Most recent showroom expansions have focused mainly on the residential side of their business.

After acquisitions and expansions in their home base of Nashville, Interactive Systems experienced a significant increase in sales. To meet the needs of a larger customer base, the home and business technology professionals began work on an improved space to showcase their work. Upgrades to the showroom will help simplify the home technology shopping process, while creating an informed and educated client base. President of Interactive Systems, George Carter, explained that the motivation behind these improvements was based on a recognized need to provide an added value to the customer experience.

“We are extremely happy with our showroom and building expansion to date,” stated Carter. “The additions to our showroom have helped our customers make better decisions for their home technology needs as they are able to experience more of our products and services first hand.”

Currently, Interactive Systems has completed three phases of their showroom expansion: The Living Room, The Kitchen and The Home Theater. Each of these expansions features home technologies specifically designed by Interactive Systems to work with the unique characteristics of these separate living spaces.

In The Living Room, customers can experience how a modernized art display adds an element of style and elegance to the room. A highlight in The Kitchen showroom demonstrates ways professionally installed state-of-the-art LED lighting can be used not only to bring out the rooms design elements, but make for an improved culinary experience. The third portion of the expansion, The Home Theater, brings home a complete theater experience including a high definition projector and audio system integrated into the architecture of the room. For a more extensive description of each room, along with high definition photos check the Interactive Systems blog.

“This expansion is one part of Interactive Systems' growth strategy, which kicked into high gear last year with the acquisition of other local companies,” added Carter. “The talent and expertise brought to Interactive Systems has been incredibly valuable, which is evident by our significant revenue increases in 2012.”

