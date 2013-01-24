Super Bowl Prop Bets Released as Countdown to Kick-Off Continues

Printablebrackets.net offers complimentary Super Bowl prop bets sheet ahead of the big game

The countdown to the biggest football game of the season is on. While the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are beginning to gear up for the game, this year's Super Bowl prop bets are beginning to be released. As the props trickle out, an online leader in in complimentary sports brackets and sheets has released its 2013 Super Bowl prop bets contest.

“There are literally hundreds of Super Bowl props that will be released before kick-off,” said Printable Brackets spokesman Zaniel Worth. “Our Super Bowl prop bets sheet, which coincides with the Super Bowl 2013 squares template, narrows it down to a set amount of questions so that you can easily create a friendly pool or contest at the office or at a big game party.”

Super Bowl props are generally broken down into a pair of main categories: traditional and exotic.

Among the more traditional Super Bowl props this year is the coin toss. Not only can you wager on heads or tails, but you can attempt to pick which team will win the toss and if the team that wins the toss will also win the game.

Other traditional Super Bowl bets include will either team score in the first six minutes of the game, which team will score first, which team will score last and will either team score three straight times without the other team scoring.

“These types of traditional propositions are generally available for most games during the NFL season,” said Worth. “However, more people are inclined to make prop wagers during the Super Bowl because of the magnitude and popularity of the game.”

Another of the popular Super Bowl bets is who will be the game's Most Valuable Player. Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick is the early favorite, but Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco isn't far behind.

When it comes to exotic Super Bowl props, nearly anything goes. For instance, fans will have the ability to wager on the amount of time it will take Alicia Keys to sing the national anthem. Other exotic Super Bowl bets include what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning head coach, who the MVP will thank first, and will the jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown be an odd or even number.

“If you can dream it up, there's a good chance Las Vegas has a line for it,” said Worth. “The amount of Super Bowl bets that are available is almost mind-boggling.”

In addition to the complimentary Super Bowl prop bets contest, Printable Brackets is offering the specially-redesigned Super Bowl 2013 squares template and a new series of elimination sheets, including an 8 team double elimination bracket.

