Identigene Official DNA Laboratory for Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Identigene is now the exclusive DNA paternity testing laboratory for the Rickey Smiley Morning Show Paternity Test Tuesdays. All DNA paternity tests performed for Paternity Test Tuesdays will qualify as legal (court admissible) because Identigene will arrange to have the DNA collection witnessed by a third party.

Rickey Smiley listeners apply online for a free DNA paternity test via the official Rickey Smiley Morning Show website. Applicants must confirm they are 18 years or older and submit their paternity story. If chosen, Identigene will arrange for a legal DNA paternity test and the results will be aired on the radio show. The results are 100% accurate and court admissible. Currently, Rickey Smiley Morning Show Paternity Test Tuesday is aired on 55 radio affiliates across the United States on Tuesday mornings.

“We are proud to be the exclusive DNA laboratory behind Rickey Smiley's Paternity Test Tuesdays”, commented Steve Smith, executive director at Identigene. “The Rickey Smiley show has earned a strong following. We are also impressed with Rickey Smiley's personal commitment to fatherhood and the social responsibilities associated with being a father,” Smith added.

Identigene says the Rickey Smiley show is part of an effort to educate Americans that DNA paternity testing is now available at drugstore chains and supercenters nationwide. Smith said, “Identigene is committed to making DNA paternity testing accessible and affordable for everyone. With 100% accurate testing and confidential results in just two business days—we want people to know how easy it is to have certainty about paternity.”

Identigene is a global leader in DNA paternity testing, providing both personal and legal paternity tests, as well other relationship testing such as grandparentage and siblingship. Identigene is America's #1 brand for private DNA paternity testing, recognized by doctors, lawyers and the American consumer. Identigene, the first and only company to bring DNA paternity testing to the general consumer through major drugstores and supercenters, is nationally and internationally accredited for both DNA paternity and molecular diagnostics testing services. Identigene is a privately-held, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sorenson Genomics, which is a highly accredited genomic laboratory renowned for its expertise in human identity, forensics DNA testing, and population genetics.

