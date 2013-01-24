Pan Australian Travel Releases Video Blog on Top Travel News Stories of 2012

Fifty-year-old travel management firm Pan Australian Travel counts down the top five travel news stories of 2012 in its weekly video blog.

The fifth top news story had the theme of technology's rising importance in travel.

“We're seeing so many different things unravel throughout 2012 including Wi-Fi onboard, Wi-Fi in airport terminals, travel apps being used, smartphones, and roaming charges being reduced,” said Jake Hower, Managing Director of Pan Australian Travel.

Virgin Australia previously had a trial run of Galaxy Tablets on some flights. The trial proved successful, and now Virgin will roll out the tablets across their entire fleet.

They are also launching the next stage of their in-flight Wi-Fi. “You're now going to be able to stream and download movies with your own devices in addition to the Galaxy Tablets. It's made traveling a bit more convenient. Keep an eye on it, it looks very interesting,” said Mr. Hower.

Meanwhile, Apple recently announced their new MacBook Pro model and the iOS 6. “If you're an owner of an iPhone or an iPad, Passbook is effectively smart document storage. The smart part about it is that it pops the map on the screen as you're approaching places,” said Mr. Hower.

The fourth top news story revolved around all the upgrades that airlines rolled out in 2012.

“The upgrades of aircrafts in the last two years are really benefiting Australian travellers. We are seeing a lot of A380s come to our shores here, and we're about to see Dreamliners as well,” said Mr. Hower.

Emirates announced that they'll be launching their A380 service on the Melbourne-Dubai routes.

China Southern is planning to bring the Dreamliner onto the Sydney-London route, and they're considering the A380 aircraft.

Singapore Airlines announced that they will increase their services into Melbourne to two daily A380 flights between Melbourne and Singapore.

“Now this is fantastic. The aircraft itself is a little bit more spacious, and it's much more quiet. In business class, they've got fully flat-beds as opposed to the angled flat-beds on their product. They'll also be flying Melbourne-Auckland return as well. These aircrafts are the newest in their fleet and they have the best product on it,” said Mr. Hower.

Travelers who want to see the rest of the top five travel stories in 2012 can view the full countdown on Pan Australian Travel's website.

