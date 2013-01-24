American Travel Planners Announces Travel Rebate Program For Vacation Club Members

Personalized Concierge Service, 110 percent price-match guarantee and a unique travel rebate program gives members of American Travel Planners unrivaled benefits

American Travel Planners, a leader in the vacation travel club industry, makes travel not only easier for its members, but has added a Travel Rebate Program designed to provide the best pricing available.

With over 7,000 world-class resort properties and thousands of cruises to choose from when planning a vacation, members of American Travel Planners enjoy superior benefits, wholesale pricing and personalized concierge service, a first in the vacation club industry. But in spite of the varied travel programs offered by American Travel Planners, a company spokesperson says they are constantly searching for new ways to improve the services offered to their members, and the Travel Rebate Program is another value-added addition.

The program is simple and designed to give members the best vacation for their budget, said company spokesperson C. Darsey. “The 110 percent price-match guarantee, in addition to our already deeply discounted condo rentals, cruises and vacation packages, will give our members the best pricing in the vacation club industry. We will match any and all travel pricing and will rebate to our members, post travel, the difference in pricing plus 10 percent.”

According to Darsey, the more American Travel Planners' members travel, the more they get paid through the Travel Rebate Program.

“Very simply put, the more you travel, the more you get paid with the American Travel Planners' Travel Rebate Program. In addition to our 110 percent price-match guarantee off any publicly advertised travel price, American Travel Planners will reimburse you up to 18 percent of your trip cost, post-travel, for any and all qualifying bookings.”

Not all vacations are available for the rebate. Instant Holidays and bonus weeks already offer the biggest discounts for members, some available for as little as $99 for a week-long vacation.

“At American Travel Planners we listen to our members and we try to deliver the best service possible. Our trained and certified Concierge Travel Agents are available to help our members plan the vacation they want, when they want it and where. They are experts in travel and can book your vacation and help you with other services we offer. We know our members want to save money when they travel and our new Travel Rebate Program will help them do this,” said Darsey.

About American Travel Planners, LLC – American Travel Planners is a members-only travel club with corporate offices in Washington, D.C., and additional offices along the East and West Coast. Members enjoy access to over 7,000 world-class resorts, cruises, golf courses, and a variety of tours and other amenities at wholesale pricing. The company offers concierge service and consultants who are experts in the field of travel. American Travel Planners Vacations is committed to Corporate Philanthropy and contributes to several charities and organizations with corporate donations and fundraisers. The company supports the Wounded Warrior Project, the Children's Miracle Network and Easter Seals. E-mail info(at)americantravelplanners(dot)com for more information or visit http://www.americantravelplanners.com.

