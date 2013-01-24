The Bill Howe Volunteer Team Reaches Record Numbers at San Diego Food Bank

Established San Diego Plumbing Company, Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc. Continues Their Pay-It-Forward Spirit

San Diego Plumber, Bill Howe, and wife, Tina Howe know the importance of giving back to the community. On Tuesday night, more than 30 employees (approximately 20 percent of total employees), and their family joined Tina at the San Diego Food Bank on Distribution Avenue in San Diego to help feed local families in need. The “Bill Howe Volunteer Team” involves itself in community outreach at every opportunity to take care of the San Diego Community.

This Tuesday's volunteer night at the San Diego Food Bank saw record numbers in both attendance and production. The Bill Howe team arrived at 6 PM where they were treated to a Mexican themed dinner by Tina Howe. After fueling up for a night of rigorous volunteering, employees and their families, proudly wearing their signature Bill Howe blue volunteer shirts, convened for the evening's task. The Bill Howe team is put to use wherever needed and Tuesday's need was potatoes. Set up in an assembly line, the volunteers are tasked with bagging potatoes that will be added to San Diego family's groceries. They go from pallets of 50-pound bags to individual bags that are then routed to those who need it. On average, volunteers bag approximately 3,500 pounds in the 1 ½ hour timeframe. On Tuesday night, the Bill Howe volunteers bagged 12,500 pounds. Although San Diego Volunteerism and San Diego plumber may not seem immediately synonymous, the record numbers from the Bill Howe volunteers proves it's a winning combination.

Bill Howe Plumbing has teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank every third Tuesday of each month for the past three years. On any given night, the team might be bagging potatoes, measuring out rice for individual family bags, sorting holiday donations or packaging groceries for San Diego families who need help. Bill and Tina Howe have encouraged the “pay-it-forward” spirit in their own family and their “Bill Howe Family” for years, believing that the company that plays together stays together. The well-known San Diego Plumbing Company has been family owned and operated since 1980. Not only are three of their daughters heavily involved in the daily operations of the company, but many employees' family members work for the company as well.

“We were very proud of our team of volunteers this past Tuesday, they rocked it,” said Tina Howe, Vice President of the Bill Howe Family of Companies. “We have the highest level of teamwork on and off the clock and we attribute that to our family atmosphere. We believe it is important to involve all of our employees in our own philanthropic work. We give a lot to the community, and the greatest element of our giving philosophy is our time.”

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County's largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!

