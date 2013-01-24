K'NEX® CFO Named Superhero by North Penn United Way

Robert Haines to be honored at Superheroes United for Kids fundraiser on May 3, 2013

Robert Haines, Chief Financial Officer of K'NEX has accepted a mission of a lifetime by committing to be honored at the North Penn United Way's Superheroes United for Kids fundraising event on May 3, 2013.

The event, which will take place at PineCrest Country Club, will feature a live dance band, cocktail-style dinner, open bar, super-silent auction and lots of superhero sized surprises. Over 300 community members are expected to join forces the night of the event to raise funds to support the North Penn United Way's goal of having all North Penn and Indian Valley students succeed in school.

Robert Haines will be one of 20 superheroes honored during the evening. The superheroes hail from across the community, but all have at least one thing in common -- they are doing great work with, or for, children in our region.

“Community is one of our core values, so K'NEX works with local organizations that provide support to our community. I am humbled to have been recognized by the North Penn United Way,” said Haines

For more information about the Superheroes United for Kids event, or to learn more about ticket and sponsorship information, visit the North Penn United Way website at http://www.npuw.org, or call 215-855-3002.

About K'NEX Brands

Founded in 1992, K'NEX Brands, the world's most innovative construction toy company, was established to make and sell what has become one of the world's leading integrated construction systems for children. Winner of over 200 international awards and recognitions, K'NEX is America's building toy company focused on Building Worlds Kids Love, and encourages youngsters to “imagine, build and play.” For more information, please visit http://www.knex.com.

About North Penn United Way

The North Penn United Way (NPUW) is a volunteer-driven organization that works to advance the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all in the North Penn and Indian Valley communities. Founded in 1945 by the business community, the North Penn United Way recruits and mobilizes people and organizations from across the region that bring passion, expertise and the resources needed to meet targeted goals. Through collaboration, programming and a tradition of leadership, the North Penn United Way focuses on the following three goals: All Students Succeed in School; All Older Adults are as Independent and Community Connected as Possible; and All Residents have a Strong Safety Net.

The North Penn United Way serves, and is comprised of you, your neighbors, your friends, and your coworkers. The North Penn United Way is one of approximately 1,800 affiliated United Ways worldwide. Each United Way is independent, separately incorporated, and governed by local volunteers. Visit http://www.npuw.org for more information.

