Tata Technologies Technical Careers Open House Seeks More Than 100 Professionals to Fill Engineering, Technical Positions

Tata Technologies will interview and qualify candidates for more than 100 open technical positions to be filled before March 1. The Careers Open House will take place at Tata Technologies North American headquarters in Novi, Mich. on January 29, from 4-7 p.m.

Tata Technologies, a leading global provider of engineering services and product development IT, will hold a Technical Careers Open House at the company's North American headquarters in Novi, Mich., on January 29. Tata Technologies is seeking engineering, design, programming, consulting and account management professionals to fill more than 100 available positions before March 1. Approximately 30 percent of the positions are metro Detroit-based.

The Technical Careers Open House will take place at 41050 W. Eleven Mile Road, Novi, Mich., on Tuesday, January 29, from 4-7 p.m. Tata Technologies HR and Recruiting professionals will interview and qualify candidates on-site to expedite the process of filling these open positions.

Available positions include:



PLM/Teamcenter Application Consultants

Design Engineers

Product Engineers

Applications Engineers

Controls Engineers

Component Designers – CATIA V5/UGNX 7.5

BIW Engineers

Program Managers

HVAC Engineers

Account Managers

To pre-register, candidates may email resumes to: careers(at)tatatechnologies(dot)com with the Subject Line “OPEN HOUSE.”

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies, founded in 1989, is a global leader in Engineering Services and Product Development IT services to the global manufacturing industry; enabling ambitious manufacturing companies to design and build better products. Tata Technologies is a company of innovators, specialists in the design engineering space, who apply cutting-edge technology to provide a competitive advantage to customers in the manufacturing sector. The company is a strategic partner for developing complete vehicles (VPD group), engineering subsystems and components (E&D), managing the NPI process and collaborative engineering (PLM), and tying together information created and used throughout the extended manufacturing enterprise (ESG).

Tata Technologies is headquartered in Singapore, with regional headquarters offices in the United States (Novi, Michigan), India (Pune) and the UK (Coventry). The company has a combined global work force of more than 6,500 employees serving clients worldwide from facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. http://www.tatatechnologies.com



