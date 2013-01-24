Haute Dogs and Fries Announces Participation in NoVA Wars: Super Chili Bowl 2013

Haute Dogs and Fries will be a contestant in NoVA Wars: Super Chili Bowl 2013

NoVA Wars: Super Chili Bowl 2013 is Northern Virginia Magazine's competition to find the best chili in NoVA. It's time for another Super Chili Bowl and Haute Dogs and Fries is a proud contestant.

The first battle will be on January 26th from 12pm-2pm. Haute Dogs and Fries will be competing against Finnegan's Leesburg and The Bungalow by serving their best!

Customers can go to http://www.nova-wars.com to vote.

The Super Chili Bowl will be at the Westin Washington Dulles in Herndon where attendees can taste test the challengers' chili and vote for their favorite.

Event Information:

Saturday, Jan. 26 from Noon-2pm

The Westin Washington Dulles

2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, VA 20171

To RSVP, please email RSVP(at)NorthernVirginiaMag(dot)com.

About Haute Dogs and Fries:

Haute Dogs & Fries offers a fresh take on the family dining experience, serving the same hot dogs found at Boston's Fenway Park. However, these aren't typical ballpark franks. Each hot dog is served hot off the grill on fresh, New England style buns and dressed with fresh toppings such as caramelized onions, sauerkraut, jalapeño peppers, mangoes, and Lionel's own homemade Chili recipe. Handcut french fries made from Idaho potatoes and sweet potatoes are a specialty at Haute Dogs & Fries, and complement every dish.

