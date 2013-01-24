Love Soars with Extreme Love Valentine's Day Beach Package

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features affordable, romantic Florida getaway

Couples are invited to bring their love to new heights with Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Extreme Love Valentine's Day package. The special offer includes a romantic escape to the sugar white sand beaches of Destin, Fla. in a premier Destin vacation rental along with a bottle of champagne at check-in and 6-mile or 12-mile helicopter tour courtesy of Timberview Helicopter Tours.

"We are constantly looking for ways to 'wow' our guests by creating special experiences and focusing on our 100% performance guarantee," shared Jeanne Dailey, owner of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. "Aerial views of the Destin Harbor and the emerald green waters of the Gulf of Mexico are incredible, and will create memories that last a lifetime."

Couples will take a seat in the helicopter's cozy cabin as a certified pilot lifts off for either a 6-mile scenic tour or the 12-mile "JAWS" run, featuring breathtaking views the coastline. For adventurous couples who want to keep the excitement going, Destin offers a breadth of activities that provide thrills and chills. Couples with a need for speed can race around the Wild Woody, a three-story spiraling wooden track, at The Track. Other adventurous activities include a zip line adventure in the Village of Baytowne Wharf, Destin's Sea Blaster, bungee jumping and more. Guests who prefer soft adventure can snuggle up aboard the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise and head off shore for a chance at up close views of dolphins, sea turtles and other marine life.

Destin is also home to dozens of award-winning, fine dining restaurants where couples can rekindle their love over a romantic meal. From Seagar's Prime Steaks & Seafood at the Hilton Sandestin to Tim Creehan's Cuvee Bistro to Marina Cafe's spectacular views of the Destin Harbor, the options for a delectable dinner filled with romance are endless.

The offer is available with any Newman-Dailey South Walton or Destin vacation rental and has also been pre-packaged with a special rate for stays at the charming Beachside Inn in the heart of Destin. The cozy motel is just steps away from the white sand beaches and includes daily continental breakfast. Package price for a 3-night stay at the Beachside Inn with the 6-mile helicopter tour is $388 or packaged with the 12-mile “JAWS” Run Helicopter Tour is $444. To take advantage of this special offer use promotional code XLOVE13, and visit http://www.DestinVacation.com or call 800-225-7652.

