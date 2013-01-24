New Xulon Title is a 30-Day Study on Living a Fruitful Life for God

Schmitt helps others discover who they want to be in Christ

Devote a month to Ephesians with the help of Charles P. Schmitt's new book, Ephesians High Adventure: A 30 Day Mountaintop Journey ($15.99, paperback, 978-1-62419-609-6; $7.99, eBook, 978-1-62419-610-2). The aim of this book is to help each reader unfold boundless resources in the Lord and enable them to be fruitful in life as they serve God. Schmitt helps others discover who they are in Christ, the church family and how to serve as a triumphant warrior.

“[This book addresses] practical issues that we confront today, such as interracial and intercultural tensions,” states the author. “[I hope readers] see how enriched they are in Christ, so that they can fulfill God's purpose in their lives.”

Charles P. Schmitt and his wife currently serve as lead pastors on the pastoral team at Immanuel's Church, a multicultural church of thousands in the Washington, D.C. area. In his twenties, Schmitt was trained at the Prairie Bible Institute and then at Bethany College of Missions. He has earned three degrees and also a conferred Doctor of Divinity. The author and his wife, Dotty have been married for fifty years and have three daughters, three sons-in-law and five grandchildren. Together, Schmitt and his wife have published ten books and continue to travel worldwide to strengthen the kingdom of God in revival power.

