Balboa Capital Launches Section 179 Awareness Campaign And Tax Calculator For Small Businesses

Wide Array of Online Tools and Resources Helps Small Business Owners Better Understand the Section 179 Tax Deduction for 2013

Balboa Capital, a leading provider of equipment financing and small business loan options to companies nationwide, recently launched a new Section 179 awareness campaign for small business owners. It consists of customer email communications, new website content, a professionally produced Section 179 video, free downloadable whitepaper and multiple blog entries. Balboa Capital also added a custom-designed Section 179 tax savings calculator to its website.

Helping Business Owners Understand Section 179

“Many small business owners aren't too familiar with the Section 179 tax deduction, so we invested a lot of time and effort into developing a comprehensive awareness campaign,” said David Chiurazzi, Chief Financial Officer at Balboa Capital, adding “Our goal is to make our customers and prospects aware of Section 179 and its many benefits, and inform them of the latest changes that just went into effect.” Mr. Chiurazzi is referring to the Section 179 deduction limit for 2013, which was recently increased to $500,000 by Congress as part of the “fiscal cliff” deal. This is welcome news for small business owners because the deduction limit was originally scheduled to drop to $25,000 this year. “Now is the time to invest in capital equipment, because the half-million dollar deduction allowance will not be available next year,” added Mr. Chiurazzi. “On top of that, the 50% bonus depreciation on new equipment was given a one-year extension.”

Instant Tax Savings Estimates

Balboa Capital's new online Section 179 tax calculator is the company's latest in a series of on-demand financing tools. The free online calculator is highly intuitive and produces an instant snapshot of everything business owners need to know about their qualifying equipment purchase under the Section 179 tax deduction. This includes estimated bonus depreciation, estimated first-year depreciation deduction, estimated total first-year deduction, estimated cash savings, and estimated total cost of equipment. Balboa Capital recommends that you consult with your accountant to find out if the equipment you want to acquire is eligible for the Section 179 tax deduction, and to get a more accurate picture of your individual tax savings.

About Balboa Capital

Entering its 25th year in business in 2013, Balboa Capital has provided fast, dependable funding to thousands of small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Balboa Capital is one of the largest independent finance companies in the nation delivering access to capital, speed of processing, leading-edge technology and state-of-the-art marketing tools that help fuel the growth and success of today's businesses and equipment vendors. Information about Balboa Capital and their portfolio of financing options can be found online at http://www.balboacapital.com/.

