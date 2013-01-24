ñol

Edina Realty Real Estate Agent Kris Lindahl Demonstrated Short Sale Resources at a Seminar In Savage, MN on Wednesday Morning

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 1:41 PM | 1 min read

The experienced agent demonstrated how to access and use the several online resources that he's created for homeowners facing a short sale.

Savage, MN (PRWEB) January 24, 2013

Kris Lindahl traveled to Savage, MN Wednesday morning to host a seminar in which he gave a demonstration on how to use the online resources that he's created for homeowners considering the short selling process. Included in the demonstration were three short sale calculator websites, a downloadable eBook, and a video series.

"The calculator websites are a great way to check eligibility before jumping into the process,"Lindahl said at the seminar. Lindahl also revealed that he is working on a dwon payment assistance calculator website as well. Kris took an hour following the presentation for a Q&A session in which he answered general and personalized questions.

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358097.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

