Kris Lindahl Will Discuss What to Look for in an Agent at a Short Sale Seminar in Prior Lake, MN Over the Weekend

The scheduled seminar in Prior Lake, MN will feature Edina Realty's premier short sale agent Kris Lindahl

Edina Realty's top short sale agent Kris Lindahl will visit Prior Lake, MN over the weekend to host a seminar. Lindahl will discuss what to look for in an agent when considering a short sale. Lindahl's many years of experience have given him insight into what it takes to get the job done.

"While I know I can't help every single person that needs it the least I can do is give them a blueprint of what a good agent should be able to do,"Lindahl said. One aspect that will be discussed is a combination of real estate knowledge and technological expertise. Lindahl will cover the online resources that he's created to give the audience a head start.

Lindahl's attention to technology afforded him the ability to break records in sales and sales volume for the past year to date. "A balance of knowledge and technology is a must for today's real estate market,"Lindahl said.

