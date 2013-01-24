Jordan, MN is Next Stop for Short Sale Seminar Campaign Led by Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty

Edina Realty's Lindahl will travel down to Jordan, MN to host a short sale seminar over the weekend.

Kris Lindahl has scheduled a trip down to Jordan, MN to run a short sale seminar over the weekend. Kris plans to follow the short selling process in a walk-through presentation using guidelines and requirements from a major bank. He plans to compare and contrast how the process can look different depending on what lender a homeowner chooses.

"Though most lenders are quite similar in their requirements there are some aspects that distinguish them that may influence a homeowner's decision,"Lindahl said. Those distinguishing aspects are what he plans to reveal at the seminar over the weekend.

Kris is the recent recipient of the Chairman's Award, the highest honor an agent can receive, from Edina Realty again for record-breaking numbers in sales and sales volume for the past year-to-date. "My plan is to do it again for 2013,"Lindahl said.

