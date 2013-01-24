High Construction Company One of Five Firms Recognized in ASA National Construction Best Practices Awards

High Construction is one of five construction contractors nationwide to receive the honor, which recognizes firms that perform work as prime contractors and that have demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment to best industry practices.

High Construction Company received the American Subcontractors Association(ASA) 2012 National Construction Best Practices Award. High Construction is one of only five construction contractors nationwide to receive the honor, which recognizes firms that perform work as prime contractors and that have demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment to best industry practices. The evaluation was performed by the ASA Task Force on Ethics.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious national award,” says Matt Twomey, president of High Construction. “Building trustworthy relationships and being innovative leaders are the core of our company's philosophy. This award underscores High Construction's commitment to instill these principles into each and every construction project by creating an optimum work environment, cultivating positive business relationships, and ensuring fairness so that each project is delivered successfully.”

The award will be presented March 21 at the ASA Business Forum and Convention 2013 in Las Vegas, Nev.

ASA bases its Best Practices Award on rigorous criteria including the use of a standard subcontract whose provisions reflect the best practices incorporated into the ASA-endorsed ConsensusDOCS 750 subcontract agreement. It also requires highly favorable evaluations from at least three specialty trade contractors who assess 20 project management factors.

High Construction was previously recognized each of the past five years by ASA of Central Pennsylvania as the General Contractor of the Year (2007-2010) and Construction Manager of the Year (2011).

A not-for-profit trade association of professional contractors, ASA is dedicated to improving the business environment in the construction industry. Its ideals and beliefs include ethical and equitable business practices, quality construction, a safe and healthy work environment, integrity, and membership diversity.

High Construction Company provides design-build, general contracting, construction management, and energy consulting services throughout the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. High Construction specializes in the commercial, industrial, education, hospitality, retail, health care, and multi-family residential markets. The family-owned business is headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., with offices in Williamsport, Pa., and Elmira, N.Y., and employs over 60 professionals. High Construction is an affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC, which also includes Greenfield Architects Ltd., High Associates Ltd., High Investors Ltd., and High Hotels Ltd. For more information about High Construction, call (717) 291-2276 or visit http://www.HighConstruction.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357823.htm