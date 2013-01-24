PlayCore Promotes Urban Play through Renewed Partnership

The company joins with City Parks Alliance to sponsor Frontline Parks

PlayCore, the largest brand of play and recreation equipment and programs in the US has renewed their sponsorship with City Parks Alliance's Frontline Parks program. Each month, City Parks Alliance recognizes two “Frontline Parks” to promote and highlight inspiring examples of urban park excellence, innovation, and stewardship across the country. The program also seeks to highlight examples of the challenges facing our cities' parks as a result of shrinking municipal budgets, land use pressures, and urban neighborhood decay.

PlayCore is pleased to be a member and sponsor of the City Parks Alliance to help make city parks clean, safe and vibrant, promote public health, increase economic development; and enjoy the benefits of parks in urban areas. The company recognizes the importance of urban parks, and their national research report, “The Power of Urban Play: Unleashing the Role of Play Environments as Community Assets” promotes understanding of the important role of play in urban communities, helps define the trends and unique characteristics of urban playgrounds, and recognizes the best practices for developing and maintaining wholesome play environments as community assets.

About PlayCore: PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play solutions that match the unique needs of the each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com

About City Parks Alliance: City Parks Alliance is the only independent, nationwide membership organization solely dedicated to urban parks. It unites and serves a growing network of hundreds of civic and community leaders, government agencies, park and recreation authorities, funders and others. CPA's vision is that everyone in urban America will live within walking distance of a park that is clean, safe and vibrant. http://www.cityparksalliance.org

