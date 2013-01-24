KRPA Focuses on Making Recreation and Parks a Priority at 2013 Conference

Landscape Structures-sponsored speaker discusses place making in park and playground designs.

Landscape Structures Inc., a Delano, Minn.-based commercial playground equipment manufacturer, along with its playground consultant in Kansas, ATHCO, L.L.C., is scheduled to exhibit at the 2013 Kansas Recreation & Park Association Conference & Trade Show Jan. 28-31, in Manhattan. The conference will feature Mike Shellito, a retired employee of the City of Roseville, Calif., as the keynote speaker. This learning experience was made possible through the 2012-2013 State Association Speaker Scholarship program from Landscape Structures.

Shellito, a leader in city government and parks and recreation professions for more than 35 years, will present The Power of Place. Great parks and programs are lively places where people want to be, again and again. Parks and recreation is a place-based experience that makes people's lives better. In his keynote, Shellito will discuss how to put people first by using place-making principles to create parks, facilities and recreation programs that are more successful. Shellito recently retired as city manager for the City of Roseville, Calif., where he also served as the parks and recreation director. He has received numerous awards for his innovative and progressive approach to management, including the NRPA's Distinguished Service Award.

The 90-minute session will be presented on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 8:30 a.m. Later on Tuesday, delegates will have the opportunity to visit ATHCO and Landscape Structures in the exhibit hall to learn about the latest trends in playground design including custom and theme designs, concrete as a playground material and creating truly inclusive play environments.

Since 1971, Landscape Structures Inc. has been the leading commercial playground equipment manufacturer in the world. The employee-owned company is committed to making the world a better place with active children thriving in leading communities year after year, generation after generation. Landscape Structures encourages outdoor play that develops healthy kids and a sustainable world by creating innovative products that are environmentally responsible. The company's mission from day one has been to enhance children's lives by fostering and creating inspiring play experiences while honoring the environment.

ATHCO, L.L.C. is a progressive Kansas City-based company that has been providing recreation equipment from industry leading manufacturers since 1952. The company is dedicated to providing the highest quality products at competitive prices. ATHCO represents Landscape Structures playground equipment for Kansas and western Missouri, and also provides playground safety surfacing, site amenities, gymnasium equipment, scoreboards, shelters and splashpads. The company's expertise includes assistance with proper equipment selection, complete project design, turn key installation and responsive service for the life of the product. At ATHCO, satisfaction is our highest priority. This business philosophy along with its commitment to excellence in product quality and service truly sets ATHCO apart.

