Diamond Nexus Partners with NakedWines.com for Valentine's Day Promotion

Diamond Nexus, top online jewelry retailer of affordable engagement rings has partnered with NakedWines.com to provide customers with the opportunity to receive free wine along with jewelry orders this Valentine's Day.

The first 2,000 Diamond Nexus orders placed between Friday, Jan. 25th and Feb. 14th, 2013 will get a $50 nakedwines.com gift card. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Nakedwines.com on this exciting promotion,” stated Kyle Blades, Director of Marketing.

“Diamond Nexus wanted to offer customers an extra special gift when they order from us this year. A $50 gift card to nakedwines.com goes great with a romantic meal, beautiful jewelry and a date with your sweetheart,” commented Jennifer London, Social Media Coordinator.

“It makes Valentine's Day planning so much easier with this terrific offer. We also made a video with some simple tips for choosing the best wines to pair with meals, for anyone who is new to the world of wines. The best advice I can give is to just sample as many as possible and take note of what you liked and what you didn't. Nakedwines.com also has a very informative website and agents available to work with customers to choose the right wines,” London said.

Nakedwines.com is a wine retailer that sells exclusive wines at wholesale prices, by investing in independent winemakers. Customers can choose from a large variety of wines, from reds to whites and rose, at different price points, arranged by country of origin, grape and style of wine. Nakedwines.com does have shipping guidelines and restrictions on their website and cannot ship to specific states.

To learn more about nakedwines.com please visit the US website here: http://us.nakedwines.com/

Diamond Nexus was founded in 2004 with the purpose of bringing to the public the powerful benefits of the lab-created diamond simulant revolution. They have over 250,000 customers worldwide that have awarded them an "A+" rating with the BBB, and are the ninth largest online jewelry retailer in America according to the 2011 IR500 list. For three years in a row brides from The Knot have selected them as their Best of Jeweler. Diamond Nexus currently has two retail locations: their flagship store at Woodfield Mall in suburban Chicago, Illinois, and a second store at Mayfair Mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 2009 the company was named the official jeweler and crown maker of the Miss Universe Organization as part of NBC/Universal's “Green is Universal” environmental initiative.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10342966.htm